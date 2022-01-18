Pittsburgh Steelers retain 12 players with Reserve/Future contracts

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ offseason officially began following their AFC Wild Card loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, and with that starts the team building their 90-man offseason roster. Every team who is eliminated from postseason play can start to sign players to Reserve/Future contracts, and the Steelers started by adding 12 players.

We have signed 12 players to Reserve/Future contracts. @BordasLaw https://t.co/UzLhXXK1YY — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 18, 2022

The players the Steelers added are:

DE Daniel Archibong

WR Rico Bussey

DT Khalil Davis

OG Nathan Gilliam

OG Malcolm Pridgeon

LB Delontae Scott

PK Sam Sloman

DB Linden Stephens

TE Jace Sternberger

S Donovan Stiner

LS Rex Sunahara

WR Tyler Vaughns

It is important to note how fluid any NFL offseason roster can be. Players will come and go, sometimes more than once in any particular offseason. On top of that, it is rare these players make a significant impact on the roster, but it isn’t impossible. Players like Mike Hilton have entered the league on these Reserve contracts and turned them into major roles with an NFL team. However, those stories are certainly not the norm.

Of the aforementioned additions to the offseason roster, players like Archibong and Scott saw the field during the 2021 regular season, while Khalil Davis, Carlos Davis’ brother, has his own NFL experience.

If the Steelers could hit on a couple of these players and they become contributors it would help build a roster which is in the process of being rebuilt this offseason. In the meantime, be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for what could be a very tumultuous offseason.