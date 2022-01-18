BTSC Survivor Pool Update: We have a winner!

The Behind The Steel Curtain survivor pool continued on into Wild Card Weekend, but will not continue any farther. That’s right, the 441st contestant was eliminated and we now have the one person can go home with the autographed Joe Haden Football.

So who was the winner? Each contestant was picking with a clean slate which was reset for the postseason could only use each team once through championship weekend. With two pics coming for the wild card, and each pick been designated as a primary and secondary in order to better have a tiebreaker, the following selections were made:

Yinzer.

Primary: Tampa Bay

Secondary: Cincinnati

SteelSun

Primary: Cincinnati

Secondary: Dallas

So after all nineteen weeks, the contest, much like the Steelers season, has come to a conclusion. Congradulations to Yinzer for taking home the signed Joe Haden football, and congratulations to SteelSun as well for making it farther than the winners the previous seasons. Unfortunately, I only have one football to hand out. I will be contacting the top three finishers (I have a very small prize for the other two) in order to send out the prizes.

Thank you to all who participated and those who tuned in to see the results each week. Keep an eye out next fall as we look to do the contest once more!