Key NFL offseason dates for the 2022 season

The NFL offseason is upon us, and that means it is time to start looking ahead to what lies ahead for not just the Pittsburgh Steelers, but all NFL teams who are trying to put together their coaching staff and roster heading into next season.

Unlike the 2021 offseason, the NFL is planning on bringing back several events which were canceled dur to COVID-19 protocols, none larger than the return of the NFL Scouting Combine. Last year the focus was on individual college pro days for scouting departments to get a look at prospective players, but it looks as of now the goal is to being back the Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, as well as pro days, for this upcoming offseason.

Take a look at the key offseason dates, including the start of the new league year, the free agency tampering period and the 2022 NFL Draft below:

January 22: NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California

January 28: HBCU Combine, University of South Alabama, Mobile, Alabama

February 3: East-West Shrine Bowl, Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

February 5: Senior Bowl, Hancock Whitney Stadium, Mobile, Alabama

February 19: HBCU Legacy Bowl, Yulman Stadium, New Orleans, Louisiana

March 1-7: NFL Scouting Combine, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana

March 14-16: During the period beginning at 12:00 noon, New York time, on March 14 and ending at 3:59:59 p.m., New York time, on March 16, clubs are permitted to contact, and enter into contract negotiations with, the certified agents of players who will become unrestricted free agents upon the expiration of their 2021 player contracts at 4:00 p.m., New York time, on March 16.

March 16: The 2022 League Year and Free Agency period begin at 4:00 p.m., New York time

March 27-30: Annual League Meeting, The Breakers, Palm Beach, Florida

April 4: Clubs that hired a new head coach after the end of the 2021 regular season may begin offseason workout programs.

April 18: Clubs with returning head coaches may begin offseason workout programs

April 20: Deadline to bring draft-eligible players to their facilities for a physical examination.

April 22: Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets

April 27: Deadline for prior club to exercise Right of First Refusal to restricted free agents

April 27: Deadline to time, test, and interview draft-eligible players

April 28-30: NFL Draft, Las Vegas, Nevada