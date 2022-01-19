Steelers sign long snapper Christian Kuntz to a 1-year deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to shape their offseason roster as they head towards the 2022 NFL season. On Wednesday, the Steelers signed a long snapper Christian Kuntz to a one-year deal and signed wide receiver Steven Sims and defensive back Isaiah Johnson to Reserve/Future contracts.

Christian Kuntz entered the NFL after going undrafted in 2017 out of Duquesne. Signed for only one day to the New England Patriots as a linebacker, Kuntz did not get another crack at the NFL until being signed in the offseason of 2018 by the Denver Broncos. Kuntz landed on the practice squad of the Jacksonville Jaguars at the end of the 2018 season and signed a futures contract but did not make it to training camp. Coming to Pittsburgh during mid camp of 2019, Kuntz did not make the team and found himself in the XFL as a member of the Dallas Renegades the next spring.

Kuntz spent several short stints on the Steelers practice squad in 2020 before competing for the starting job as long snapper in 2021. Kuntz played all 17 regular-season games and the playoff game as long snapper for the Steelers and also added two tackles on special teams.

Kunitz was an exclusive rights free agent heading into the 2022 NFL season.

The Steelers also added wide receiver Steven Sims to a Reserve/Future contract. Spending the season on the Steelers practice squad, Sims was called up in Week 10 against the Detroit Lions where he saw five offensive snaps but was not targeted in the game. Sims spent the two previous seasons in Washington where he played 28 games and had 61 receptions for 575 yards and five touchdowns.

The Steelers also signed defensive back Isaiah Johnson to Reserve/Future contract. Johnson spent a week on the Steelers practice squad in December.

