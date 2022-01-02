A look back at the Steelers week that was: The Possible Farewell edition

With the Steelers 2021 season on the line with a pivotal MNF contest against the Browns, BTSC continues their recap of the past week’s events for our readers. But where they went wrong was asking the one narcissistic writer that would put a bizarre spin on it to do it. So let’s all take a look at a BAD week in the Burgh together.

Sunday 12/26

This was even more embarrassing than the time I split my pants while bowling in a match and was unfortunately going “commando”. I did wear underwear the next week and we did happen to win. So there’s definitely hope.

In a one-minute read, CBS Sports posted that Stephon Tuitt is unlikely to return to the Steelers in the 2021 season. Thanks to Jason La Canfora, none of us will ever get those 60 seconds of our lives back. In other news, La Canfora will be the new Captain Obvious in the Hotels.com commercials.

Monday 12/27

The Steelers are letting their OL coach leave with games left to play. This is not a common occurrence. Please tell me that Klemm is not being made the scapegoat for the debacle that was the Pittsburgh protection unit.

Source: Steelers offensive line coach Adrian Klemm is departing for Oregon, where he’ll be OL coach, run game coordinator and asst head coach. He spoke to MIke Tomlin and is being let out today to start his new job. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 27, 2021

The Steelers announced today that they’ve placed safety Karl Joseph and WR Anthony Miller on the Practice Squad/Covid-19 List. These were two guys that were supposed to make an impact on the 53MR. Now they both are the Steelers version of the McDLT.

Tuesday 12/28

John Madden will always be one of the key contributors to the NFL’s continued rise in popularity in the new millenium. Madden may never have believed in the Immaculate Reception, but that can be excused. RIP to an absolute legend at 85.

Sad news: NFL legend John Madden has died. He was 85. pic.twitter.com/ztdrLWmok4 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 29, 2021

Wednesday 12/29

A day after the Steelers signed WR Damion Willis to the PS, released G Nate Gilliam from the PS and restored G Malcolm Pridgeon to the PS after a stint on the Covid list...the front office made more moves. Yinzers everywhere celebrated the return of the Bus. I can’t wait until they realize that it’s Rico Bussey and not Jerome Bettis.

We have restored WR Rico Bussey to the Practice Squad and placed WR Tyler Vaughns on the Practice Squad/COVID-19 list. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 29, 2021

Thursday 12/30

Big Ben never really said anything about retirement. He merely pointed out that the Steelers may not welcome him back in 2022. Nonetheless, Heinz Field will be rockin’ on Monday Night.

BREAKING; Ben Roethlisberger said today that Monday night’s game against the Cleveland Browns is likely his final game at Heinz Field, his first public indication he will retire after the season. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) December 30, 2021

Yay, Marcus Allen is back. Oh no! Now Arthur Maulet is on the Covid list. The hits keep coming.

Hines Ward did not make the finals for Hall of Fame induction, but three other receivers did. Steelers fans are up in arms about this, but he’ll get it. Keep in mind that the inductions of John Stallworth and Lynn Swann went down to the wire. It’s kind of like the McRib. It might not be the Arby’s BNC, but it tastes so much better when you have to wait for it.

BREAKING: The 15 Modern-Era Player Finalists for the HOF Class of 2022.



More on each of their careers and the selection process ➡️ https://t.co/7UREzWYZkk#PFHOF22 pic.twitter.com/1vBWQcN71E — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) December 30, 2021

Friday 12/31

This isn’t going to be good for anybody.

The Steelers have placed LB Joe Schobert and DL Chris Wormley on the Reserve/COVID-19 List and DL Daniel Archibong on the Practice Squad/COVID-19 Li — Ed Bouchette (@EdBouchette) December 31, 2021

RIP to the legendary Betty White at the age of 99, 18 days before her 100th birthday.

Saturday 1/1

The Friday news of Joe Schobert and Chris Wormley is absolutely debilitating. With Isaiah Buggs and Karl Joseph back from Covid, the injury report offers some relief.

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet have a BAD one.