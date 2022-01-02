NFL Week 17: Early games news and open thread

Eagles (8-7) at Football Team (6-9)

The Eagles and 49ers are sixth and seventh in the NFC playoff picture, with the Vikings, Falcons, and Saints one game behind. The Eagles really need to pick up a win here with the Cowboys coming to town next week.

Washington is the last team with a chance at a playoff spot. Get a win today and go get #8 at the Giants next week and have about 20 other things go right, and their in.

Rams (11-4) at Ravens (8-7)

The Rams have clinched a playoff spot, but have a shot at #1 in the NFC or a chance that the Cardinals can pass them. Win this week, or next vs the 49ers keeps AZ at bay, win both and put pressure on GB to do the same.

The Ravens are in tenth place in the AFC, but it’s anyone’s guess if nine wins will be enough at this point. My bet is the Ravens only get one more win, they’d rather pick that up next week against the Steelers.

Buccaneers (11-4) at Jets (4-11)

The Buccaneers are still in the hunt for first, and should end the season at 13 wins after beating the Panthers again next week, but in Tampa this time.

The Jets have a tenuous hold on the third pick in next spring’s draft and are heading to Buffalo next week with a shot at #1.

Dolphins (8-7) at Titans (10-5)

Right now the Dolphins are in the playoffs, I’m not to sure they still will be after finishing at home next week vs the Patriots*.

The Titans are chasing the Chiefs (11-4) and look to end up with 13 wins after their trip to Houston next week.

Jaguars (2-3) at Patriots* (9-6)

The Jaguars have a stranglehold of the #1 pick that doesn’t appear to be getting loose with a Colts team coming to town next week fighting for a playoff spot.

The * could end today at #3 or #10. My guess is closer to 3 and will want to grab another win next week in Miami.

Raiders (8-7) at Colts (9-6)

The Raiders are at #8 with a chance to move back up into the playoffs picture but have a tough challenge in Indy and vs the Chargers next weekend.

The Colts are in reach of the Titans and a win here and at the Jaguars next week could put pressure on them for the AFCS crown.

Chiefs (11-4) at Bengals (9-6)

The Chiefs come into this as the AFC leaders, will they still be next week when they go to Denver next Sunday?

The Bengals could put themselves in position to grab the #1 spot in the AFC with a victory here and next week in Cleveland.

Giants (4-11) at Bears (5-10)

The Giants currently have the fourth pick next spring, a victory here or next weekend vs WFT could move them to eight or ninth.

The Bears hold pick #7 but appear to be trying to put something together this season, that something could be tested at the Vikings next week.

Falcons (7-8) at Bills (9-6)

The Falcons are in the flock of NFC teams battling for the last two playoff spots and face another of that gaggle next week vs the Saints.

The Bills are in reach of #1 in the AFC, but a victory here and vs the Jets next week to keep the Patriots* from grabbing back the AFCE lead.

Let’s sit back and enjoy some early games and conversation with fellow Steelers fans.