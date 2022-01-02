If you were like me, before I decided to sign up for the DirecTV Sunday Ticket package every week I was wondering whether I’d be able to watch my beloved Steelers in the comfort of my own home, or if I’d have to go elsewhere to watch the game.
Before there were websites devoted to this, it meant a lengthy trip on the television guide screen to see which game was scheduled to air, but now it’s just a click away.
So, with the Steelers already playing on Thursday Night Football, what games will you see in Week 14? Check out which games you’ll see in your local viewing area.
For those who want to know which game they’ll see, check the map below, courtesy of 506 Sports:
CBS Single Week 17
RED: Chiefs at Bengals
GREEN: Broncos at Charges (LATE)
YELLOW: Dolphins at Titans
ORANGE: Jaguars at Patriots
LIGHT BLUE: Texan at 49ers (LATE)
BLUE: Giants at Bears
FOX Early Week 17
RED: Rams at Ravens
YELLOW: Falcons at Bills
ORANGE: Buccaneers at Jets
BLUE: Eagles at Washington
GREEN: Raiders at Colts
FOX Late Week 17
RED: Cardinals at Cowboys
GREEN: Panthers at Saints
BLUE: Lions at Seahawks
So, what game will you get to see in Week 17? Let us know in the comment section!!
HERE WE GO!!
