If you were like me, before I decided to sign up for the DirecTV Sunday Ticket package every week I was wondering whether I’d be able to watch my beloved Steelers in the comfort of my own home, or if I’d have to go elsewhere to watch the game.

Before there were websites devoted to this, it meant a lengthy trip on the television guide screen to see which game was scheduled to air, but now it’s just a click away.

So, with the Steelers already playing on Thursday Night Football, what games will you see in Week 14? Check out which games you’ll see in your local viewing area.

For those who want to know which game they’ll see, check the map below, courtesy of 506 Sports:

CBS Single Week 17

RED: Chiefs at Bengals

GREEN: Broncos at Charges (LATE)

YELLOW: Dolphins at Titans

ORANGE: Jaguars at Patriots

LIGHT BLUE: Texan at 49ers (LATE)

BLUE: Giants at Bears

FOX Early Week 17

RED: Rams at Ravens

YELLOW: Falcons at Bills

ORANGE: Buccaneers at Jets

BLUE: Eagles at Washington

GREEN: Raiders at Colts

FOX Late Week 17

RED: Cardinals at Cowboys

GREEN: Panthers at Saints

BLUE: Lions at Seahawks

So, what game will you get to see in Week 17?

