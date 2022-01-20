Steelers Podcast: The return of the Curtain Call

With the season reaching its’ conclusion for the Steelers, it’s time to wrap up 2021 and look forward to an off-season full of change. It’s the show where Michael Beck and Geoffrey Benedict break down the black and gold in the manner in which they examine the enemy. Scenarios, questions and more will be pondered on the latest episode of the BTSC family of podcasts. As always, it is a good time to talk everything Steelers.

News and Notes

A look ahead

Michael and Geoffrey walk you through everything you need to know regarding the Black-and-Gold.

