Steelers 2022 Free Agent Tracker: Keeping tabs on players staying, and leaving

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a long list of free agents this offseason, and we keep you up-to-date with the news and rumors surrounding these players.

By Jeff.Hartman
Detroit Lions v Pittsburgh Steelers Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images

With the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2021 season now over, it is time to start looking at what the team will do with some of their own free agents heading into the 2022 season. In a perfect world the team would have enough money to pay those they want to keep, and let the others walk in hopes of receiving a compensatory draft pick.

But not all free agents are created equal. There are many different types of free agents.

Check out the distinction between an Unrestricted Free Agent (UFA), Restricted Free Agent (RFA) and an Exclusive Rights Free Agent (ERFA). For a detailed explanation of each type of free agent, we have all that for you right HERE.

Below you will see the complete list of Steelers 2022 free agents, and this will be updated with players who are signed, released, sign with a new team and even rumors of players who might be landing in Pittsburgh for the 2022 season.

Be sure to check back for the latest news and notes on the Steelers’ free agency rumors and news!

2022 Pittsburgh Steelers Free Agents

Unrestricted Free Agents

QB
Ben Roethlisberger
Joshua Dobbs

WR
JuJu Smith-Schuster
James Washington
Ray-Ray McCloud

TE
Eric Ebron

RB
Kalen Ballage

Offensive Line
Trai Turner
Chuks Okorafor
B.J. Finney

Defensive Line
Montravious Adams

OLB
Taco Charlton

CB
Joe Haden
Akhello Witherspoon
Arthur Maulet

Safety
Terrell Edmunds
Miles Killebrew

Restricted Free Agents

Dwayne Haskins
Marcus Allen
Robert Spillane

Exclusive Rights Free Agents

J.C. Hassenauer
Demarcus Christmas
DeMarkus Acy
Christian Kuntz — Signed one-year deal with the Steelers 1/19

Rumors

None yet

Future/Reserve Contract

DE Daniel Archibong
WR Rico Bussey
DT Khalil Davis
OG Nathan Gilliam
OG Malcolm Pridgeon
LB Delontae Scott
PK Sam Sloman
DB Linden Stephens
TE Jace Sternberger
S Donovan Stiner
LS Rex Sunahara
WR Tyler Vaughns
DB Isaiah Johnson
WR Steven Sims

Official Free Agent Signings

None yet

Retirements

None official yet

