Steelers 2022 Free Agent Tracker: Keeping tabs on players staying, and leaving

With the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2021 season now over, it is time to start looking at what the team will do with some of their own free agents heading into the 2022 season. In a perfect world the team would have enough money to pay those they want to keep, and let the others walk in hopes of receiving a compensatory draft pick.

But not all free agents are created equal. There are many different types of free agents.

Check out the distinction between an Unrestricted Free Agent (UFA), Restricted Free Agent (RFA) and an Exclusive Rights Free Agent (ERFA). For a detailed explanation of each type of free agent, we have all that for you right HERE.

Below you will see the complete list of Steelers 2022 free agents, and this will be updated with players who are signed, released, sign with a new team and even rumors of players who might be landing in Pittsburgh for the 2022 season.

Be sure to check back for the latest news and notes on the Steelers’ free agency rumors and news!

2022 Pittsburgh Steelers Free Agents

Unrestricted Free Agents

QB

Ben Roethlisberger

Joshua Dobbs

WR

JuJu Smith-Schuster

James Washington

Ray-Ray McCloud

TE

Eric Ebron

RB

Kalen Ballage

Offensive Line

Trai Turner

Chuks Okorafor

B.J. Finney

Defensive Line

Montravious Adams

OLB

Taco Charlton

CB

Joe Haden

Akhello Witherspoon

Arthur Maulet

Safety

Terrell Edmunds

Miles Killebrew

Restricted Free Agents

Dwayne Haskins

Marcus Allen

Robert Spillane

Exclusive Rights Free Agents

J.C. Hassenauer

Demarcus Christmas

DeMarkus Acy

Christian Kuntz — Signed one-year deal with the Steelers 1/19

Rumors

None yet

Future/Reserve Contract

DE Daniel Archibong

WR Rico Bussey

DT Khalil Davis

OG Nathan Gilliam

OG Malcolm Pridgeon

LB Delontae Scott

PK Sam Sloman

DB Linden Stephens

TE Jace Sternberger

S Donovan Stiner

LS Rex Sunahara

WR Tyler Vaughns

DB Isaiah Johnson

WR Steven Sims

Official Free Agent Signings

None yet

Retirements

None official yet