Steelers 2022 Free Agent Tracker: Keeping tabs on players staying, and leaving

With the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2021 season now over, it is time to start looking at what the team will do with some of their own free agents heading into the 2022 season. In a perfect world the team would have enough money to pay those they want to keep, and let the others walk in hopes of receiving a compensatory draft pick.
But not all free agents are created equal. There are many different types of free agents.
Check out the distinction between an Unrestricted Free Agent (UFA), Restricted Free Agent (RFA) and an Exclusive Rights Free Agent (ERFA). For a detailed explanation of each type of free agent, we have all that for you right HERE.
Below you will see the complete list of Steelers 2022 free agents, and this will be updated with players who are signed, released, sign with a new team and even rumors of players who might be landing in Pittsburgh for the 2022 season.
2022 Pittsburgh Steelers Free Agents
Unrestricted Free Agents
QB
Ben Roethlisberger
Joshua Dobbs
WR
JuJu Smith-Schuster
James Washington
Ray-Ray McCloud
TE
Eric Ebron
RB
Kalen Ballage
Offensive Line
Trai Turner
Chuks Okorafor
B.J. Finney
Defensive Line
Montravious Adams
OLB
Taco Charlton
CB
Joe Haden
Akhello Witherspoon
Arthur Maulet
Safety
Terrell Edmunds
Miles Killebrew
Restricted Free Agents
Dwayne Haskins
Marcus Allen
Robert Spillane
Exclusive Rights Free Agents
J.C. Hassenauer
Demarcus Christmas
DeMarkus Acy
Christian Kuntz — Signed one-year deal with the Steelers 1/19
Rumors
None yet
Future/Reserve Contract
DE Daniel Archibong
WR Rico Bussey
DT Khalil Davis
OG Nathan Gilliam
OG Malcolm Pridgeon
LB Delontae Scott
PK Sam Sloman
DB Linden Stephens
TE Jace Sternberger
S Donovan Stiner
LS Rex Sunahara
WR Tyler Vaughns
DB Isaiah Johnson
WR Steven Sims
Official Free Agent Signings
None yet
Retirements
None official yet
