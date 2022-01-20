Crafting the perfect free agent targets for the Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers enter the 2022 offseason with a ton of cap space and a ton of holes on their roster. They cannot keep things the Steelers way and forget about being players in the upcoming free agent market. They have to be uncharacteristically active in free agency to plug roster holes, and with the amount of spending money they already have, combined with the amount they can create, their is absolutely no reason for them not to be big players in this market this offseason.

Below is a list of free agents that do fit the Steelers agenda this offseason. They are players that are younger than 30 and fit the typical business model of the Steelers. They are all also from teams with salary cap problems and *should be free agents come the spring.

Let’s get this started.

Austin Corbett, OG

The Steelers desperately need help on their offensive line, and one of the best places to start fixing this problem is along the LA Rams front. The Rams will need to clear cap space to get compliant in 2022, and have a list of high priority free agents. Chasing after 26 year old Austin Corbett is a great place to start for the Steelers. Corbett can play either guard spot, and has AFC North experience having played his rookie year in Cleveland. Now, Corbett is a greatly improved guard that can juice up the Steelers’ line.

Trenton Brown, RT

The massive Trent Brown had a rebound year up in New England. Health issues have lingered a bit in his career, but when he is on the field, Brown has been an impact player. Brown could slide seamlessly into the Steelers right tackle spot and simply move bodies for Najee Harris, and keep whoever is at quarterback clean.

Anthony Walker Jr, ILB

There is no denying the Steelers need some help in their linebacker room. With the possibility of Joe Schobert getting released, the Steelers could take a bite out of a division rival to improve their own play at middle backer. Once being activated early this year, Walker averaged nearly 10 tackles per game, and can bring some physicality the Steelers missed this year.

Connor Williams, OG

Another starting capable guard the Steelers should sniff around is Connor Williams. The nearly 6’ 6” lineman would be a massive size upgrade over Trai Turner, and if paired with Trent Brown would give the Steelers one of the biggest and physically intimidating right sides of the offensive line across the league.

Donte Jackson, CB

The Steelers obviously need help in the secondary as well, and many people would be calling for the team to invest in JC Jackson, but the price tag and scheme fit doesn't make a ton of sense for the Steelers, despite having money. Donte Jackson, however, could be stolen away from the Panthers as they look to re-sign Stephon Gilmore and are waiting for Jaycee Horn to get healthy. The Steelers can nab a good corner off a team with a surplus of good corners and needs elsewhere.

Chase Edmonds, RB

The Steelers need a decent second running back. No one one the Steelers’ current roster is cutting it. While also considering the Steelers like having backs with different skill sets I settled on Edmonds, because he is a major pass catching threat out of the back field and a burner. He’s kind of what we all thought Anthony McFarland would be, but never developed into. Get Najee Harris a running mate, and start by looking at Edmonds.

But what do you think? What do you expect the Steelers to do in free agency? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.