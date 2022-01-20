NFL Betting Preview: Odds for all four Divisional Round games

After one weekend, the 2021 NFL postseason is almost exactly halfway over. With six games down and only seven games remaining, the majority of those games left will be played this weekend in the four divisional round matchups.
When it comes to the betting lines for the Divisional games, the following information is the current consensus spread and over/under as reported by DraftKings Sportsbook.
Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tennessee Titans
Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022 at 4:30 PM
Betting line: Titans (-3.5)
Over/under: 47.5
Moneyline: CIN (+150); TEN (-170)
Last Regular Season Meeting: Bengals 31, Titans 20 (Week 8, 2020)
Win streak: 1 game CIN
Last 3 Meetings: CIN 2 - 1 TEN
Last 10 Meetings: CIN 6 - 4 TEN
San Francisco 49ers vs. Green Bay Packers
Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022 at 8:15 PM
Betting line: Packers (-6.0)
Over/under: 47.0
Moneyline: SFO (+195); GNB (-240)
Last Regular Season Meeting: Packers 30, 49ers 28 (Week 3, 2021)
Win streak: 2 games GNB
Last 3 Meetings: SFO 1 - 2 GNB
Last 10 Meetings: SFO 6 - 4 GNB
Los Angeles Rams vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022 at 3:00 PM
Betting line: Buccaneers (-3)
Over/under: 48.5
Moneyline: LAR (+125); TAM (-145)
Last Regular Season Meeting: Rams 34, Buccaneers 24 (Week 3, 2021)
Win streak: 2 games LAR
Last 3 Meetings: LAR 2 - 1 TAM
Last 10 Meetings: LAR 7 - 3 TAM
Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022 at 6:30 PM
Betting line: Chiefs (-2.5)
Over/under: 54.0
Moneyline: BUF (+110); KAN (-130)
Last Regular Season Meeting: Bills 38, Chiefs 20 (Week 5, 2021)
Win streak: 1 game BUF
Last 3 Meetings: BUF 1 - 2 KAN
Last 10 Meetings: BUF 4 - 6 KAN
Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Pittsburgh Steelers as they prepare to shove off on a very uncertain offseason.
Loading comments...