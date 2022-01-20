NFL Betting Preview: Odds for all four Divisional Round games

After one weekend, the 2021 NFL postseason is almost exactly halfway over. With six games down and only seven games remaining, the majority of those games left will be played this weekend in the four divisional round matchups.

When it comes to the betting lines for the Divisional games, the following information is the current consensus spread and over/under as reported by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022 at 4:30 PM

Betting line: Titans (-3.5)

Over/under: 47.5

Moneyline: CIN (+150); TEN (-170)

Last Regular Season Meeting: Bengals 31, Titans 20 (Week 8, 2020)

Win streak: 1 game CIN

Last 3 Meetings: CIN 2 - 1 TEN

Last 10 Meetings: CIN 6 - 4 TEN

San Francisco 49ers vs. Green Bay Packers

Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022 at 8:15 PM

Betting line: Packers (-6.0)

Over/under: 47.0

Moneyline: SFO (+195); GNB (-240)

Last Regular Season Meeting: Packers 30, 49ers 28 (Week 3, 2021)

Win streak: 2 games GNB

Last 3 Meetings: SFO 1 - 2 GNB

Last 10 Meetings: SFO 6 - 4 GNB

Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022 at 3:00 PM

Betting line: Buccaneers (-3)

Over/under: 48.5

Moneyline: LAR (+125); TAM (-145)

Last Regular Season Meeting: Rams 34, Buccaneers 24 (Week 3, 2021)

Win streak: 2 games LAR

Last 3 Meetings: LAR 2 - 1 TAM

Last 10 Meetings: LAR 7 - 3 TAM

Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022 at 6:30 PM

Betting line: Chiefs (-2.5)

Over/under: 54.0

Moneyline: BUF (+110); KAN (-130)

Last Regular Season Meeting: Bills 38, Chiefs 20 (Week 5, 2021)

Win streak: 1 game BUF

Last 3 Meetings: BUF 1 - 2 KAN

Last 10 Meetings: BUF 4 - 6 KAN

