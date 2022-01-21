Steelers Podcast: The Steelers’ QB situation is far from the top priority this offseason

With a playoff lost the Chiefs being Ben Roethlisberger’s final game behind center for the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Steelers are going to be to address the position of quarterback. However, where many people agree that this is the position that is the highest priority for the Steelers, it’s actually far from it. This is the main topic that will be discussed on the latest episode of the morning flagship show in the BTSC family of podcasts. Join BTSC Senior Editor Jeff Hartman for this and more on “Let’s Ride”.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Note

The Steelers’ QB situation is far from the top priority this offseason

Hart to Heart

and MUCH MORE!

Jeff Hartman of BTSC walks you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

Be sure to check out this and all episodes on the following platforms:

Apple Users: CLICK HERE

Spotify: CLICK HERE

Google Play: CLICK HERE

You can listen to the show in the player below.