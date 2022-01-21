NFL Odds and Predictions: Picking all the Divisional games against the spread

The 2021 NFL regular season is over and the NFL’s Wild Card Weekend is in the books. Unfortunately, our beloved Steelers did not find a way to pull the upset and join 23 other teams preparing for the 2022 season. As for the other eight teams, the playoffs push on into the Divisional round.

For the 2021 NFL season, our “Spectacular 7” of BTSC staff will be picking every game against the spread and the over/under point totals all the way through the Super Bowl. Please remember we are not experts on betting or any kind of sports gamblers, and if you need to be reminded of this simple look at our records. We are just a group of Steelers’ fans saying who we think will come through each week.

We are using the same program as last year called Tallysight It allows us to show picks in a much more “friendly to the eye” manner. To understand how it works, the default tab is for our picks against the spread. To see the over/under picks, click the “O/U” tab in the upper left. Also, make sure you scroll on the graphic to see all the picks.

Last week, coming in average was the best anyone did picking against the spread. For the week, Bryan, Jeff, and Shannon all tied for the top spot at 3-3. Bryan’s picks opened up his lead ahead of Mark in the overall rankings in picking against the spread with a record of 147-130.

In the over/under, Matty was the only one above average at 4-2 with three others only one game behind. Jeff still holds the lead in the overall over/under for the season at 153-125 over me by two games.

So here are the picks for the games for Divisional Weekend of the NFL season. Please feel free to list your choices in the comment section below and play along!

