Friday Night Steelers Six Pack of questions and open thread: Divisional Round Edition

It’s Friday again, so it’s time for the six pack of questions. It seems as if Jeff and Dave come to a consensus in cutting to the chase...

This week, I, Jeff, will be tasked with the questions up for discussion.

The rules are still the same...

Quick rundown of the ground rules.

I’ll ask at least four questions strictly related to the Steelers.

The rest of the questions could be about anything.

Be respectful.

Have fun talking about the Black-and-gold.

Procedural Note: Since the title feature has gone away, please feel free to leave your usual title as the first line of your response and even bold it if you can for the ease of others.

So here we go! With the formalities out of the way, it’s time to jump on in. Hopefully this party is exactly what you’re looking for on a Friday night. Here goes:

1. I want to focus on the Steelers’ free agents this offseason for this edition of the six pack. Let’s talk about the secondary, of the three players below, who do you think will stay with the Steelers?

Ahkello Witherspoon

Joe Haden

Terrell Edmunds

2. Will either of the Steelers’ free agent wide receivers stick around with the team after this season? On top of that, will it even matter if they stay or go?

James Washington or JuJu Smith-Schuster?

3. How can we not talk about the quarterback position? If you had to pick how the Steelers address the position this offseason, what would you prefer? Please explain your answer...

Free Agency

Draft

Both

4. Of the two coordinators, if you had to choose ONE to go and ONE to stay, which would go and which would stay? And why?

5. A lot has been said about the Steelers’ locker room and how it isn’t what it once was. We can all look at areas of change, but what do you think needs to be done to rekindle some of that team bonding/brotherhood which was once synonymous with the Steelers?

6. Who do you like in the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs?

CIN at TEN

SF at GB

LAR at TB

BUF at KC

Stay safe out there!

And it wouldn’t be a Friday night unless we said...

HERE WE GO STEELERS!

