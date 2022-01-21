Steelers sign two more practice squad players to Reserve/Future contracts

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to add to their 2022 offseason roster, this time signing two of their 2021 practice squad players to Reserve/Future contracts. On Friday, the Steelers signed running back Trey Edmunds and offensive tackle Chaz Green.

A futures contract is much like any other contract in the NFL for the league minimum, but it does not actually come on to the books until the new league year begins in March. Therefore, futures contracts do not affect the salary cap or the teams 53-man roster until that time.

Trey Edmunds, older brother of impending Steelers free agent Terrell Edmunds, just finished his fifth year in the NFL and his fourth season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Elevated from the practice squad for two games this season, Edmunds did not have any rushing attempts nor did he play any snaps on offense for the Steelers. Edmunds did log 18 snaps on special teams between Week 16 and Week 17 when he was elevated.

Chaz Green spent the entire 2021 season on the Steelers practice squad where he was elevated multiple times for depth along the offensive line but ultimately only saw four special team snaps, one in Week 4 and three in Week 13. Green was originally a third-round draft pick of the Dallas Cowboys in 2015 where he played through 2018. Green also logged regular season games with the Oakland Raiders in 2018 and Indianapolis Colts in 2020.

