Bengals at Titans: Divisional Round Playoff News and Open Thread

Bengals (10-6) at Titans (12-5)

This looks to be the game of the day. I really don’t have a feel for who’s going to get a victory here. The Titans are giving 3.5 points, which for the home team is basically a wash. The Bengals didn’t really dominate the Raiders, and got four free points, that could have given the Raiders a chance to tie with a FG at the end of regulation.

The Titans have been nothing if not inconsistent. They lost to both the Jets and Texans. Looks like we’ll have to wait until Friday to see if Henry will play or not, though I don’t think he’ll be back up to speed even if he does.

All that said, go Titans.

Canuck won the thumb wrestling contest and gets the Saturday night thread this week.

An excellent way to get a jump on the weekend’s NFL action comment thread.