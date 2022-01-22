Former Steelers to cheer for in the 2022 playoffs

The Steelers may be out of the 2022 playoffs, and their quest for a seventh Lombardi snuffed out, but a number of former Steelers have a shot at winning an NFL championship. Some of these players were pushed out because the Steelers simply couldn't afford their services anymore, others went out on a less than positive note. So, the following players are guys you can cheer for, or cheer against, but for Steelers fans these names will be familiar nonetheless.

Mike Hilton

Perhaps one of the most beloved Steelers defenders of the last half decade, Hilton has continued his dominance in the slot position with an AFC North foe. If the Bengals keep advancing at least we can still cheer for Hilton.

Le’Veon Bell

Ross Cockrell

Steve McLendon

The Bucs represent the opposite of the Bengals. Le’Veon Bell left on a sour note before his career face planted outside of Pittsburgh. The other former Steeler won a ring with the Bucs a year ago. This one might be a good team to cheer against.

Bud Dupree

Ola Adeniyi

Randy Bullock

Derwin Gray

Tuzar Skipper

The Titans by far have the most former Steelers on their roster. With three from the outside linebacker room alone, no greater player than Bud Dupree. Dupree is one of the most improved players of the last decade of NFL football, his upward trajectory priced him out of what the Steelers could afford. The guys in blue have done nothing wrong to erk Steelers fans and deserve at least some of our respect.

Also remember when Randy Bullock played a game for the Steelers? Wild times...

Emmanuel Sanders

Tyler Matakevich

Remember when Emmanuel Sanders was a Pittsburgh Steeler? That sure was a long time ago, but he is still around the NFL and back in the AFC after stints in Denver, San Francisco, and New Orleans. Other than Sanders, the man known as ‘Dirty Red’ Tyler Matakevich is still a special teams demon for the Bills.

Antoine Brooks Jr.

The Steelers drafted Brooke Jr. in 2020 but upon his release in the summer he was scooped up by the NFC West champion LA Rams where he earned a spot on their everyday roster.

Melvin Ingram

Mathew Sexton

Melvin Ingram begged his way out of Pittsburgh. We will be thrilled when the Chiefs are eliminated from this year’s tourney.

Kerrith Whyte

The Packers practice squad features a former Steelers running back that got some usage back in 2019 when the Steelers were battling some injury issues. Good for him staying in the league.

San Fransisco 49ers

None

Well we don't like you either 49ers...

But what do you think? Which former Steelers will you cheer for and which will you cheer against? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.