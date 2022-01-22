Rumors and speculation start to swirl regarding Steelers coordinators

The moment the Pittsburgh Steelers season ended in a Wild Card loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, the speculation about the team’s coordinators officially began. Whether it was defensive coordinator Keith Butler or offensive coordinator Matt Canada, many wanted them both to be replaced, for the organization to start anew.

Almost a week since the Steelers lost in the AFC Playoffs, the organization hasn’t made any official moves outside of singing players to Future/Reserve contracts. But that doesn’t mean some rumors and speculation haven’t begun.

In a recent ESPN article, insiders Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler both shared information they are hearing regarding the Steelers’ coordinators.

Here is what Dan Graziano had to say about what he was hearing about Keith Butler’s future:

Assuming Steelers defensive coordinator Keith Butler retires, as expected, the team appears likely to promote secondary coach Teryl Austin to replace him.

This shouldn’t surprise anyone, not just because the Steelers love to promote from within the organization, but also because Austin has been considered the next man in line since joining the Steelers organization. Throw in the fact he has experience as a defensive coordinator and has drawn interest in other teams and it seems like a move the Steelers would make.

As for Matt Canada, Graziano proposed a name of a potential replacement, if the Steelers decide to part ways with Canada.

Colts running backs coach Scottie Montgomery, a former Steelers assistant coach, would be a candidate to watch if the Steelers decide to move on from offensive coordinator Matt Canada after one season.

Before fans start to get excited about a potential replacement for Canada, Jeremy Fowler is hearing Canada isn’t going anywhere.

Speaking of Canada, I’m told he’s confident he’ll get another year to shape the Steelers’ offense. There’s no official vote of confidence yet, but rarely does Tomlin fire a coach after one season. The feeling early on is that Canada will stay, barring a surprise.

This is far from etched in stone news, but I think it’s safe to say there will be some shuffling in the Steelers’ coaching ranks outside of hiring a new offensive line coach. The next question is where will the changes be made? Will it be Butler retiring, will it be Canada getting the axe after his first year calling plays in the NFL? Or will it be both?

The team might be making moves this week, so be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the offseason.