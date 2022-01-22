Which Divisional matchup is the most intriguing to Steelers fans?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are moving into the their preparation for the 2022 NFL season. Despite 24 teams being focused on next year, there are still eight teams remaining in the 2021 postseason in hopes to ultimately bring home a Lombardi trophy. So as long as the 2021 season is still holding on, we’ll take a look at which games interest Steelers fans the most.

Since this is an extension of the “3 games to watch” series which ran all season, I’m going to include a brief rundown of the previous week’s games in question to see how they helped shape the 2021 postseason before getting into the games this week.

The Raiders moved the ball inside of the Bengals 10-yard line to finish the game with a chance to tie the game or take the lead, but ultimately came up short. The Bengals finally had text messages sent about a playoff victory as they haven’t moved on in the postseason since 1991.

The Bills put on an impressive display on Saturday nights scoring a touchdown on every possession. If there was any doubt as to who the king of the AFC East was, the Bills made their case with an impressive postseason win.

The Eagles couldn’t get their number one rushing attack going and Tampa cruised to win that felt like was more than two scores. In all, I didn’t feel like it was a very interesting game.

A lot of people are making a big deal out of the Cowboys unwisely running the ball and not giving themselves time for one last play. Ultimately, the Cowboys lost this game far before the final seconds of fourth quarter.

It was the first Monday Night Football playoff game for the NFL, and it was the only one I didn’t watch the whole thing. Hopefully the Rams got enough going to carry momentum into the next round.

Now that we have closed the page on Wild Card Weekend, it’s time to move on to the Divisional matchups. Rather than cut it to 3 and leave a game out, we’re just going to look at every game.

Saturday 4:30 PM on NBC

The Bengals are looking to start a playoff winning streak, but the Titans are coming off the bye and are well rested with the return of their star running back. While some fans might be rooting for the AFC North, I’d rather see a team who the Steelers defeated this season advance to the playoffs.

Saturday at 8:15 PM on CBS

The 49ers were the only road team to win on Wild Card weekend, so now they’re trying to do it again in the cold of Green Bay. The Packers used their by to get back two defenders from the Reserve/Injured list to help with their postseason run.

Sunday 3:00 PM on FOX

The Rams took down the Buccaneers at home during the regular season, but they also struggled down the stretch. We’ll have to wait until Sunday to see if they got things straightened out enough to take down the defending Super Bowl champions in their stadium.

Sunday at 4:30 PM on CBS

The last game of the weekend is one many fans may be curious about. Once again, it’s a matchup between one team who the Steelers were 1–0 against versus another where they went 0–2. In a rematch of the 2020 AFC championship game, Buffalo is looking for revenge in the postseason rather than just the regular season victory from earlier this year.

So which of these games are you looking forward to watching the most? Make sure you vote in the poll and give your thoughts in the comments below.