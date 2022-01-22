There is a lot of uncertainty surrounding the Pittsburgh Steelers as they go head-first into this offseason. Outside of the coaches and players who may, or may not, be returning, the unknown future of Kevin Colbert leaves the team’s General Manager (GM) position as a giant question mark.

Colbert could return for another season after the 2022 NFL Draft, or he could retire. Either way, it always seemed as if the Steelers’ had a built in next-man-up GM in Omar Khan. Khan, who has been a mainstay in the Steelers front office, is looking to take the next step of his career and become a GM himself. Last season Khan went on interviews for GM openings, and those interviews continue this season with the Chicago Bears.

According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Steelers salary cap guru is slated to meet with the Bears Monday regarding their GM vacancy.

Busy week ahead for the #Bears:



Monday: #Colts' Morocco Brown and #Steelers' Omar Khan interview for GM



Tuesday: #Chiefs' Ryan Poles second interview for GM, #Saints DC Dennis Allen interview for HC



Wednesday: #Colts DC Matt Eberflus second interview for HC



Heating up... — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 22, 2022

There are many fans who will be perturbed by the potential of Khan leaving Pittsburgh for another GM gig, but the fact remains the Steelers likely know what the future holds for Colbert and have a plan in place for his eventual retirement.

At least that’s the hope.

Something else to consider is how if the Bears decide to make Khan their new GM, the Steelers would receive compensation for their decision. The compensation received would be a 3rd round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, and another 3rd round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. If the Steelers do in fact lose Khan, you could consider this a silver lining to their situation.

A lot can change quickly in an NFL offseason, so be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for what could be a lot of change within the organization.