Saturday Night Steelers Divisional Round Kitchen Sink Open Thread

Come and join this merry band of Steelers’ faithful for some lively debate about our Steelers, good food and the merits of the odd cold beverage.

By steel canuck
/ new
AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Pittsburgh Steelers v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images

Well #1, you all are stuck with me hosting tonight as a poor man’s substitute for SNW AND Toronto.

Well #2, has the Big Ben era finally ended? With the cap implications we may not see that party officially thrown until sometime in June.

Well #3, let’s just get to the good part

  1. After Wild Card Weekend, how is your pool doing and regardless of your pool pick who do you think ends up winning it all?
  2. Reviewing the playoffs to now, what or who, has surprised or impressed you the most?
  3. Which of the multiple rumours about the Steelers off season do you most AND least want to see happen?
  4. Knowing what you know about the Steelers and their history of stability and success, what are your expectations for next season?
  5. It’s been ridiculously cold here lately. What is your guilty food pleasure to combat the cold? Bonus marks for those that care to share their recipes...

