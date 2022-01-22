Saturday Night Steelers Divisional Round Kitchen Sink Open Thread

Well #1, you all are stuck with me hosting tonight as a poor man’s substitute for SNW AND Toronto.
Well #2, has the Big Ben era finally ended? With the cap implications we may not see that party officially thrown until sometime in June.
Well #3, let’s just get to the good part
- After Wild Card Weekend, how is your pool doing and regardless of your pool pick who do you think ends up winning it all?
- Reviewing the playoffs to now, what or who, has surprised or impressed you the most?
- Which of the multiple rumours about the Steelers off season do you most AND least want to see happen?
- Knowing what you know about the Steelers and their history of stability and success, what are your expectations for next season?
- It’s been ridiculously cold here lately. What is your guilty food pleasure to combat the cold? Bonus marks for those that care to share their recipes...
