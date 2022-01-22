Steelers defensive coordinator Keith Butler has announced his retirement

Changes were in inevitable for the Pittsburgh Steelers as they transition from the 2021 NFL season into preparation for 2022. In the first major coaching move of the offseason, Steelers defensive coordinator Keith Butler announced his retirement on Saturday.

Defensive Coordinator Keith Butler has announced his retirement.https://t.co/11tcDZTnDP — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 22, 2022

Butler issued the following statement according to Steelers.com :

“It is an emotional day as I announce I am retiring from my football coaching career,” said Butler. “I have spent every year since 1990 as a coach in the NFL and the NCAA, but the time is right for me to walk away after a successful career both playing and coaching the game I love. “I want to thank the Rooney Family, Bill Cowher, Mike Tomlin and all the coaches and players that I have been involved with over my entire coaching career. I look forward to spending more time with my family, whom have been so supportive of me throughout the years. I wish nothing but the best to the Pittsburgh Steelers, and I will be cheering them on during my retirement.”

Butler began his NFL career in 1978 as a second-round draft pick of Seattle Seahawks. Playing 10 years in the NFL, Butler appeared in 146 games, starting in 132. As a player he was credited for 11.5 sacks, eight interceptions, and six fumble recoveries according to Pro Football Reference.

As a coach, Butler came to the NFL from the college ranks in 1999 where he spent three years as the linebackers coach of the Cleveland Browns. Coming to the Steelers in the same role in 2003, Butler was promoted to defensive coordinator in 2015. Butler was a part of both of the Steelers most recent Super Bowl wins in the 2005 and 2008 seasons.

With what was believed to be a possibility of Butler retiring now confirmed, the Steelers will now look to find their new defensive coordinator for the 2022 season.

