A look back at the Steelers week that was: Sifting through the rubble edition

The Steelers dream of a last Big Ben run to glory ended last week with a 42-21 loss in KC. Now it’s time to sift through the rubble to salvage a team for 2022. BTSC continues their recap of the past week’s events for our readers. But where they went wrong was asking the one narcissistic writer that would put a bizarre spin on it to do it. So, let’s all take a look at a BAD week in the ‘burgh together.

Sunday 1/16

The narrative that the Steelers did not deserve to make the playoffs range true for some people, media and fans alike in the loss to the Chiefs. It’s funny, those that felt the team were imposters were dismayed after they lost. Cinderella sometimes doesn’t have the right amount of mice to get her ready for the ball. All in all, it was one last run for Ben and good experience for a roster filled with youth. Cyndi Lauper’s True Colors taught us that they will indeed shine through, but the Steelers are not yet as beautiful as a rainbow.

16 Enero 2022

KC Chiefs vs PIT Steelers

1 Pick

1 Victoria pic.twitter.com/UTuTwjlYZj — TheGlezgPicks (@Theglezgpicks) January 17, 2022

Monday 1/17

It’s hard to keep two punters on the roster and JuJu’s re-emergence cost the Steelers a leg.

The #Broncos claimed punter Corliss Waitman off waivers from the #Steelers, per the wire. That'll be deferred until after the Super Bowl. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 17, 2022

Tuesday 1/18

Tyson Alualu will be back next season. Let’s just hope that Jacksonville doesn’t remember where they put the veteran’s voodoo doll. Heck, they have far more problems than a 35-year old dude that doesn’t want to play there.

NT Tyson Alualu, who at 35 will be the oldest Steeler on the roster next year, is under contract through the 2022 season, and he says he’s coming back via Instagram. pic.twitter.com/zMySgTk0EX — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) January 19, 2022

Wednesday 1/19

This is just ridiculous. If you go to Vegas, don’t waste your money on anybody else on this list. You’d be better off going to see the Golden Knights, stay at the Golden Nugget or get a Golden Shower in nearby Pahrump.

Vegas odds as of today for #Steelers 2022 starter



Mason Rudolph +275

Derek Carr +700

Jimmy Garoppolo +750

Jameis Winston +900

Kenny Pickett +1000

Matt Corral +1000

Aaron Rodgers +1600 — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) January 19, 2022

Thursday 1/20

I can’t believe it’s been 30 years. I didn’t think the man with a pronounced chin and cool moustache would last three years, let alone become an absolute legend. Apparently, Gene Collier didn’t think so either.

Mike Tomlin told media that Defensive Coordinator Keith Butler was retiring. I can’t get too excited until it becomes official. My starter-wife told me that cheating would be too much work and that we’d be together forever. I no longer believe in promises.

*Note: Butler’s retirement was announced on Saturday

Mike Tomlin says Keith Butler plans to retire. https://t.co/Prb5aUSNig — Steelers Wire (@TheSteelersWire) January 18, 2022

Friday 1/21

Every coach that gets fired will be on somebody in Steeler Nation’s wish list. Unfortunately, the Steelers have a habit of hiring from within. Is it me or are Harbs’ decisions starting to become increasingly suspect? Wink Martindale is a brilliant defensive mind and John Harbaugh and the Baltimore Ravens have scapegoated the DC for not making the playoffs, despite his unit was depleted by injury. Don’t be shocked for the Steelers to kick the tires on Martindale with Keith Butler reportedly retiring. Steelers would be impressive with Wink, but I’d tend to look towards Bobby Eubanks, Chuck Woolery or Bob Barker first.

Steelers should consider stealing him https://t.co/97qmnCyVoK — Michael Beck (@MichaelBeck56) January 21, 2022

The Steelers already have two-Watt brothers. Wouldn’t be nice to let Buffalo have a set of siblings.

The Steelers have signed RB Trey Edmunds to a Reserve/Future deal. He spent the season on their practice squad and is the brother of pending free agent S Terrell Edmunds. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 21, 2022

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet have a BAD one.