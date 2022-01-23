Rams at Buccaneers: NFL Divisional Playoff Sunday Open Thread

Rams (12-5) at Buccaneers (13-4)

The Rams looked awfully good against the Cardinals last Monday night. Luckily for them they didn’t have to play yesterday morning, and considering who they are playing, I’m kind of surprised they didn’t.

The Buccaneers also looked good beating the Eagles last week, but the only thing they have in common with the Cardinals, is avian inspired mascots. Though you wouldn’t know it around here, the Eagles had the worst record of any playoff team this season.

I don’t know if anything we saw last weekend will give us an indication of what we’ll see today, but go Rams.

Let’s sit back and enjoy an early game and conversation with fellow Steelers fans.