Steelers Touchdown Under Podcast: How can the Steelers address their off-season?

The Steelers’ offseason is well underway, with exit interviews for players & coaches dominating Steelers social media, and the ‘fan GM-ing’ from everyone (even those that warn others not to) ratcheting up by the day.

So, for this Steelers side who haven’t won a playoff game in three trips to the playoffs since 2017, where do they go from here? Who do they turn to at quarterback, after the likely retirement of Ben Roethlisberger - the franchise’s second HOF quarterback, to steer this team to victories? How do they address defensive laps and offensive failure by changing up their coordinators, do they need to even make a change?

These are just some of the questions that Matty Peverell and Mark Davison will address, as they bring a global perspective to how the Steelers can achieve success in 2022 and beyond, as they chase a seventh Lombardi. All this, and more, will be discussed on the latest episode of Touchdown Under, the Australian sensation from the BTSC family of podcasts.

Check out the rundown of this week’s show:

Matty & Mark reflect on the 2021 season, especially the offense’s production

The boys break the news of Butler’s retirement live on the show and share their reactions

Discussing where the Steelers need to make changes on offense and what the impact of no Big Ben means for the 2022 season

Audience Q&A

Plus, MUCH MUCH MORE!

Be sure to check out all episodes on the following platforms:

Apple Users: CLICK HERE

Spotify: CLICK HERE

Google Play: CLICK HERE

If you’re old-school and just want the audio, you can listen to it in the player below.