Pittsburgh Steelers 2021 Exit Interviews: Chuks Okorafor and Dan Moore Jr.

The Pittsburgh Steelers 2021 NFL season has come to a close. Because the Steelers are among the 31 teams who did not finish fulfilling their ultimate goal, they are in the process of wrapping up their season and moving forward into 2022.

Since the Steelers conduct exit interviews with all their players, we here at BTSC thought we would do the same. By outlining two players each day, we will be able to look at their season in retrospect as well as looking toward the future. Since Coach Tomlin stated he starts his interviews with rookies, first year players, and those heading into free agency, we will do the same. To start, we will pair a potential free agent with a first-year player as we work through this process to eventually cover the entire Steelers roster.

Next up is tackles Chukwuma Okorafor and Dan Moore Jr.

Chuks Okorafor

Position: Tackle

Years with the Steelers: 4

Years in the NFL: 4

Contract Status: Free agent

Contract Details: Expiring rookie deal, no dead money for 2022

Games played in 2021: 16 regular season, 1 postseason

Games started in 2021: 16 regular season, 1 postseason

Snaps (regular season): 1,079 (offense), 67 (special teams)

PFF score: 62.4 (62nd of 84)

Notable stats (regular season): Okorafor had 11 penalties called with 2 penalties declined or offsetting.

Notes: The only starter from 2020 to return to the Steelers offensive line this season, many expected Okorafor would slide over to left tackle. Instead, Chuks stayed put at right tackle and the Steelers rookie went on the opposite side of the line. Okorafor had a pretty up-and-down season with it being a rare occasion for him to come through both as a pass blocker and run blocker in the same game. Despite starting for two seasons, the Steelers need to upgrade their offense of line and Okorafor likely will not be interested in returning to merely compete for a job or be in a reserve role. Look for him to test the free agent market, but a later return would not be shocking

Dan Moore Jr.

Position: Tackle

Years with the Steelers: 1

Years in the NFL: 1

Contract Status: Signed through 2024

Contract Details: $999,475 salary cap hit for 2022. Would cost the Steelers $523,425 in dead money if released.

Games played in 2021: 16 regular season, 1 postseason

Games started in 2021: 16 regular season, 1 postseason

Snaps (regular season): 1,080 (offense), 67 (special teams)

PFF score: 57.2 (73rd of 84)

Notable stats (regular season): Moore had 6 penalties called with 1 penalty declined or offsetting.

Notes: After being drafted in the fourth round, many thought the best route for Moore would be to not see the field in 2021 as he developed. Instead, it was ‘trial by fire’ as Moore played the second-most offensive snaps on the Steelers this season only behind Trai Turner. Having a lot to learn in the NFL still, Moore showed he has potential to be a solid starter on the offensive line for the Steelers should he improve. The potential is there, but more work is still needed whether it be at left tackle or if he is asked to move to the other side.

So what do you think? How would you conduct Okorafor’s and Moore’s exit interview? Please leave your thoughts in the comments below.

