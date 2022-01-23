Art Rooney II and Mike Tomlin release statements after Keith Butler’s retirement

The Pittsburgh Steelers are just starting the search for a new defensive coordinator after the retirement announcement of Keith Butler, and the organization is taking a minute to appreciate the work Butler did during his time with the Steelers.

After being hired as linebackers coach in 2003, Butler helped build some of the best defenses in Steelers history. With that in mind, both team president Art Rooney II and head coach Mike Tomlin both released official statements thanking Butler, and wishing him well in retirement.

Art Rooney II:

“I want to thank Keith Butler for everything he has done for the Steelers since being hired in 2003. He was a major contributor in some of the top defenses in the NFL during his coaching career. He helped us win two Super Bowls during his tenure, and he guided many All-Pro and Pro Bowl players as both our linebackers coach and then defensive coordinator. I wish he and his family all the best in his retirement.”

Mike Tomlin:

“I appreciate everything Keith Butler did for me personally, and our entire team and coaching staff, during the 15 years I spent with him here in Pittsburgh. Keith and I began our friendship in 1996 at the University of Memphis and have remained close to this day. He helped build some of the greatest defenses in the league during our time together in Pittsburgh, and I am appreciative of his dedication and commitment to making our players better on and off the field. I wish Keith and his family all the best in his retirement.”

Butler’s departure now leaves a gaping hole in the defensive coaching staff. While reports are swirling of the team considering promoted Teryl Austin to the coordinator role, nothing official has been made yet. Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they press on throughout the offseason.