Steelers Podcast: What happened to the Steelers 2020 draft class?!

Jeff Hartman leads the way with his AM studio show on the BTSC family of podcasts with the latest episode of “Let’s Ride“.

By Bryan Anthony Davis
The 2020 Draft Class of the Pittsburgh Steelers was heralded as great at first and after the rookie campaign. But after two full seasons, there are plenty of questions about this particular group of players. What’s going on with these guys? This is the main topic that will be discussed on the latest episode of the morning flagship show in the BTSC family of podcasts. Join BTSC senior editor Jeff Hartman for this and more on “Let’s Ride”.

Check out the rundown of the show:

Jeff Hartman of BTSC walks you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

