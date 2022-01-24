Steelers put in a request to interview Giants defensive coordinator

The Pittsburgh Steelers are moving forward in determining their new defensive coordinator for the 2022 NFL season. Despite rumors that Teryl Austin was in line for the position, the Steelers are least looking to conduct other interviews.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Steelers have put in a request to interview Patrick Graham who has been the defensive coordinator and assistant head coach for the New York Giants the past two seasons.

The #Steelers put in a request to interview #Giants DC Patrick Graham for the same position in Pittsburgh, per source.



They're seeking a replacement for Keith Butler, who retired Saturday, and Graham is well-regarded. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 24, 2022

Graham first began his NFL coaching career as an assistant with the New England Patriots in 2009 after spending eight years coaching at the college level. Graham officially moved into the position of linebackers coach for the Patriots in 2011 and transitioned to the defensive line for 2012 and 2013. Graham went back to coaching linebackers for two season with the Patriots before heading to the New York Giants as their defensive line coach in 2016.

In 2018, Graham became the Green Bay Packers linebacker coach and defensive run game coordinator. One year later Graham was hired as the defensive coordinator for the Miami Dolphins only to move the next season to the Giants as both defensive coordinator and assistant head coach.

With the New York Giants currently looking for a new head coach, Graham reportedly was interviewing for the position. If Graham is not the choice for the Giants as their head coach, he may be open to moving to a different situation rather than stick around under a new head coach in 2022 even though it has been reported he would be interested in staying.

With Patrick Graham being a sought after commodity, it would be interesting to see how the Steelers would utilize Graham as their coordinator. With experience coaching both the defensive line and linebackers, Graham could fit in well alongside Teryl Austin as the secondary coach. It would also be interesting if the Steelers offered Graham an additional title much like he had with the Giants. The biggest question of them all would be if Graham would be interested in the position if Mike Tomlin continues to be heavily involved in the defense and possibly even making the defensive calls.

