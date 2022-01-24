T.J. Watt and Cam Heyward continue to pile up accolades for 2021

The Pittsburgh Steelers 2021 roster wasn’t outstanding at doing much, but if you were to pinpoint an area where they had standout players, it would be along their defensive front. More specifically, T.J. Watt and Cam Heyward.

Both Watt and Heyward were able to register double-digit sacks in 2021. As most know, Watt tied Michael Strahan’s single season record with 22.5 sacks, while Heyward registered 10, marking only the second time in his career he hit double-digits in a season.

On the heels of both Watt and Heyward being the only Pittsburgh Steelers representatives in the annual Pro Bowl, the duo also received the honor of being labeled All-Pro this offseason. But there is a new accolade for the duo. This would be being named to the All-AFC team, voted on by the Pro Football Writers of America.

The PFWA announces its' 2021 All-NFL, All-AFC and All-NFC teams ... pic.twitter.com/LzSUtblSmz — Pro Football Writers (@PFWAwriters) January 24, 2022

On top of being named to the All-AFC team, both Watt and Heyward were voted as All-NFL representatives as well, which makes them one of the best at their positions is the entire league, not just by conference.

Both players are extremely deserving of these accolades, and the hope is there is more to come, especially for Watt. In just a few weeks is when the NFL will announce their individual awards, like NFL MVP and Defensive Player of the Year, and the hope is Watt is able to break through and win his first Defensive Player of the Year award of his career, something which has eluded him the past two seasons.

