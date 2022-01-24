Steelers sign wide receiver Anthony Johnson to a Reserve/Future contract

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ offseason roster has already begun to take shape just a week after the season ended in a playoff dud in Kansas City in the Wild Card round of the AFC Playoffs. Once the offseason officially starts for an NFL franchise they can start to sign players to Reserve/Future contracts. These contracts are typically given to players on their practice squad, or free agents who weren’t on a roster at season’s end.

It isn’t often these players end up being significant contributors to the franchise, but the latest addition to the Steelers’ offseason roster could have a role on the team in 2022. That would be none other than wide receiver Anthony Miller.

This per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network:

A couple notable reserve/futures signings on today's wire: The #Steelers re-signed WR Anthony Miller, while the #Saints re-signed RB Josh Adams. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 24, 2022

Miller appeared in just one game for the Steelers, a 41-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, in 2021, caught one pass, on one target for two yards.

When you see those statistics it might be difficult to consider Johnson as a viable receiving option for the Steelers, but he does have the pedigree and experience the Steelers could benefit from next season.

Throw in the fact the Steelers could be without receivers like JuJu Smith-Schuster, James Washington and Ray-Ray McCloud, all Unrestricted Free Agents (UFAs) at the start of the new league year, Johnson could carve a role out for himself if given the chance. Joining the Steelers midway through the season made it difficult for him to find the field when competing against those who spent the entire offseason, training camp and preseason together.

Will Johnson make a splash in 2022? He very well might, but he’ll have to beat out other hungry receivers like Rico Bussey to do so.

Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they press on throughout the offseason.