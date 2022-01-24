Steelers requesting to interview Saints assistant for their defensive coordinator position

The Pittsburgh Steelers have put in another request to interview a current NFL coach for their vacant defensive coordinator position. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Steelers requested to interview current New Orleans Saints defensive backs coach Kris Richard.

Kris Richard was a third-round draft pick of the Seattle Seahawks in 2002 as a defensive back. Playing three seasons in Seattle, Richard appeared in 38 games with one start. After time with the Miami Dolphins, San Francisco 49ers, and Oakland Raiders, Richard’s NFL career finished up in the 2007 season. Brought on as a graduate assistant at his alma mater USC under Pete Carroll for the 2008 and 2009 seasons, Richard followed Carroll to the NFL in 2010 as the assistant defensive back coach of the Seahawks.

Richard coached with the Seahawks for five seasons before moving up to be defensive coordinator when Dan Quinn left to be the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons. In three seasons as defensive coordinator in Seattle, the Seahawks saw there defensive rankings decrease each year and Richard was let go following the 2017 season.

Richard landed with the Dallas Cowboys as their defensive backs coach and passing defense coordinator for 2018 and 2019. Richard was not retained when head coach Jason Garrett was let go and spent 2020 out of football. Richard was the defensive backs coach for the New Orleans Saints for 2021 as part of a defense that ranked 14th in passing yards surrendered for the season.

It was previously reported that the Steelers put in a request to interview New York Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham as well. It is also believed Teryl Austin is the front runner to be promoted within the organization for the position.

