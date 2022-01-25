BTSC Exclusive Interview: 2022 NFL Draft Prospect Daylen Baldwin

The 2022 NFL Draft is stacked with talent at many positions, but no position is deeper than wide receiver. One sleeper that Steelers fans should take note of is Michigan wide receiver Daylen Baldwin.

Baldwin is an immensely talented receiver who transferred to Michigan from Jackson State following the belated 2020 SWAC Conference season, which was actually played this past spring. After dominating lesser competition, Baldwin decided to return to his home state of Michigan and play for the Wolverines. During his one year with Michigan, he averaged over 15 yards per catch, displaying his lethal explosiveness as a deep threat down the field.

I had the opportunity to interview Daylen this week, and he is excited about his NFL future. In this interview, I had the chance to talk to him about his memories from Michigan’s 2021 season, the challenges of transferring after playing in a delayed season that spring, and what his best traits are as a player. He also talked about who he models his game after, which people in his life got him to this point, and what he enjoys doing when he is not playing football.

You can listen to my interview with Daylen in the player below.

Daylen is a true red-zone weapon who uses his 6’3”, 219 pound frame to box defenders out on the perimeter. For a big-bodied receiver, Baldwin has surprisingly good speed as well, displaying his ability to take the top off the defense with 69-yard and 56-yard touchdowns against Western Michigan and Wisconsin, respectively. He also displays great awareness and instincts as a route-runner.

Not many people are talking about Daylen Baldwin, but he has more than enough talent to make a difference for an NFL franchise. With JuJu Smith-Schuster and James Washington about to become free agents, the Steelers will likely be taking a close look at the wide receivers in this draft, and Baldwin has many traits the Steelers should find intriguing. He is a name worth watching throughout the pre-draft process, and if he tests well athletically, do not be surprised if he rises on draft boards between now and April.

What are your thoughts on Baldwin? Do you think he could be a valuable receiver for the Steelers? Be sure to share your thoughts on this and all things NFL Draft in the comment section below, and stay tuned to BTSC for all the news and notes surrounding the Pittsburgh Steelers throughout the 2022 offseason!