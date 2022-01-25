Pittsburgh Steelers 2021 Exit Interviews: Montravius Adams and Isaiahh Loudermilk

The Pittsburgh Steelers 2021 NFL season has come to a close. Because the Steelers are among the 31 teams who did not finish fulfilling their ultimate goal, they are in the process of wrapping up their season and moving forward into 2022.

Since the Steelers conduct exit interviews with all their players, we here at BTSC thought we would do the same. By outlining two players each day, we will be able to look at their season in retrospect as well as looking toward the future. Since Coach Tomlin stated he starts his interviews with rookies, first year players, and those heading into free agency, we will do the same. To start, we will pair a potential free agent with a first-year player as we work through this process to eventually cover the entire Steelers roster.

Next up is defensive linemen Montravius Adams and Isaiahh Loudermilk.

Montravius Adams

Position: Defensive tackle

Years with the Steelers: 1

Years in the NFL: 5

Contract Status: Free agent

Contract Details: No dead money.

Games played in 2021: 5 regular season, 1 postseason

Games started in 2021: 4 regular season

Snaps (regular season): 171 (defense), 18 (special teams)

PFF score: 60.5 (58th of 121)

Notable stats (regular season): Adams had eight tackles, one of which was for loss, three quarterback hits, and a pass defensed. Adams’ statistics in 2021 with the Saints are not included, and his sack was during the Steelers postseason game.

Notes: Despite not coming to the Steelers until Week 13, Adams did a nice job filling in for the Steelers at nose tackle when other options were no longer available. With Tyson Alualu going out for the season and Isaiah Buggs ending up in the doghouse, Adams came on and did what the Steelers needed him to do. If the two sides can come to reasonable agreement, re-signing Adams before the free agent period arrives would be in the Steelers best interest.

Isaiahh Loudermilk

Position: Defensive tackle

Years with the Steelers: 1

Years in the NFL: 1

Contract Status: Signed through 2024

Contract Details: $905,072 salary cap hit for 2022. Would cost the Steelers $240,216 in dead money if released.

Games played in 2021: 15 regular season, 1 postseason

Games started in 2021: 2regular season

Snaps (regular season): 288 (defense), 43 (special teams)

PFF score: 45.4 (107th of 121)

Notable stats (regular season): Loudermilk had 23 tackles, three passes defensed, and 1.0 sack.

Notes: The Steelers used a fourth-round 2022 draft pick to trade into the fifth round for Loudermilk last spring. While many thought the trade was foolish, Loudermilk performed adequately in a rookie season in which many hoped he would never be called upon. In what could almost be copied and pasted from every rookie evaluation, Loudermilk‘s 2022 offseason will be very telling if he can grow into another great defensive lineman on the Steelers or if he will be another forgotten mid-round draft pick.

So what do you think? How would you conduct Adam’s and Loudermilk’s exit interview? Please leave your thoughts in the comments below.

