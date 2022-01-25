 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Steelers Podcast: Profiling the men in headsets, offense edition

Join BTSC’s newest podcast, From the Steelers Cutting Room Floor for weekly study of team and individual play.

By Bryan Anthony Davis
/ new

Welcome to From the Steelers Cutting Room﻿ Floor. Join BTSC’s Geoffrey Benedict for weekly player analysis as it pertains to the Men of Steel. This week a look at the Steelers coaches on the offensive side of the ball.

Check out the rundown of the show:

  • Steelers Offensive Coaches
  • and MUCH MORE!

Geoffrey walks you through everything you need to know regarding the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Check out all episodes on the following platforms:

Apple Users: CLICK HERE
Spotify: CLICK HERE

Google Play: CLICK HERE

You can listen to the show in the player below.

More From Behind the Steel Curtain

Loading comments...