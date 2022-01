Steelers Podcast: Profiling the men in headsets, offense edition

Welcome to From the Steelers Cutting Room Floor. Join BTSC’s Geoffrey Benedict for weekly player analysis as it pertains to the Men of Steel. This week a look at the Steelers coaches on the offensive side of the ball.

Check out the rundown of the show:

Steelers Offensive Coaches

and MUCH MORE!

Geoffrey walks you through everything you need to know regarding the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Check out all episodes on the following platforms:

Apple Users: CLICK HERE

Spotify: CLICK HERE

Google Play: CLICK HERE

You can listen to the show in the player below.