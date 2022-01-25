10 most likely candidates to be the Steelers next quarterback

The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking for a brand new starting quarterback for the first time in close to 20 years. This position is by far the most important one in all of sports, so the Steelers need to be certain the next guy will be a star. If they don’t believe that option is available, or they don’t think they can get it, they might be better off going with a cheap option until the time comes where they can find a franchise quarterback.

Below are the 10 names that I believe are the most likely to be the Steelers starter at the start of next season.

10. Matt Ryan

‘Matty Ice’ isn’t the former NFL MVP that he used to be, and in a very weak class of free agents he may just be the best available option. There have been reports the Steelers would favor a veteran as a starter and considering Matt Ryan is the best of what’s left, his name should be included on a list like this. However, I view Matt Ryan to the Steelers as extremely unlikely.

9. Russell Wilson

I just cannot see the Steelers flipping multiple first round picks for any player. Maybe if Wilson was still in his mid-20s this is something we could consider, but I just can’t see the Steelers being able to match Seattle’s steep price tag if Wilson is truly on the trade block. Regardless, I just can’t see this move happening.

8. Aaron Rodgers

There definitely seems like there is interest between either side in the situation. The problem is the Steelers, once again, probably cannot afford what the Green Bay Packers would want in a trade for their most likely back-to-back league MVP. Someone else like Denver or Cleveland has the assets to make a move like this, the Steeler simply don’t.

7. Kirk Cousins

I think Cousins is the most likely of the trade targets because he shouldn’t have nearly as high of a asking price. That being said, he is by far the least talented of the names above and for a league that is so reliant on the quarterback, settling for the third or fourth best option simply shouldn’t be an option. I feel like it’s more likely but I sure hope this move isn’t made.

6. Derek Carr

With a new management group in Las Vegas on the way it is possible the Raiders look to move on from Derek Carr. However, he had such a strong end to the season I fully anticipate the Raiders bringing back Carr for the foreseeable future. He might not even be able to be acquired.

5. Marcus Mariota

The Raiders will certainly be moving on from one quarterback, however. Marcus Mariota is definitely the more likely option to be on the way out of town, and considering he is an unrestricted free agent that is a mobile quarterback, I think many Steeler fans can draw the connection between the two sides. Perhaps this will be the way the Steelers go to compete with the other guys on the roster as a short term fix.

4. Kenny Pickett

As far as draft prospects go I think Kenny Pickett might be regarded as the best quarterback in this very weak quarterback class. However since he did play for Pitt, I think the Steelers will be as dialed in as any team on Pickett and if he’s available they very well could take him. The problem is I think Pickett will be long gone by pick 20.

3. Dwayne Haskins

Haskins holds the slot simply because he will be on the roster. I really don’t think he has much of a shot at winning the starting job, especially early on in the year. While he will have a shot to win the job I just can’t see it landing this way. But he will have a better chance than most because he is already a member of the black and gold.

2. Sam Howell

University of North Carolina’s Sam Howell really looks to be one of the Steelers front office’s draft darlings this year. They have been to Chapel Hill a number of times for practice, games, and everything in between. If the Steelers are set on taking a quarterback with the 20th pick, I feel like Howell could have a very good chance at being the name called.

1. Mason Rudolph

I’m sure a lot of you are rolling your eyes at the number one entry on this list. But if we’re being honest with ourselves Mason Rudolph has the greatest chance of being the Week 1 starter for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2022. That doesn’t mean he is the long-term option, but he does have the inside track. If the Steelers don’t sign anyone, or make a big time trade, I would expect Rudolph to get his second crack at being the starting quarterback in black and gold. Regardless of whether you like this or not, this is likely the move that will take place.

But what do yo think? Who will be the Steelers Week 1 starting quarterback in 2022? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.