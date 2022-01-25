 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Steelers Podcast: Staffing the Steelers Sidelines

In the latest episode of “Steelers Hangover” show, Bryan Anthony Davis, Tony Defeo and Shannon White look at the week that was and the Steelers going forward.

By Bryan Anthony Davis
The Steelers have a lot of holes to fill on the field, but they need to take care of the coaching staff first. Join BTSC’s Bryan Anthony Davis, Tony Defeo and Shannon White in discussing this as the hangover from the regular season shifts into the build to 2022.

Check out the rundown of the show

  • News and Notes
  • The Steelers Coaching Staff for 2022
  • and MUCH MORE!

