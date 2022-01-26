With this being the NFL’s Championship Weekend, BTSC relives the last AFC Championship that the Steelers won with a rebroadcast of the Steelers Retro Show.

Our journey in the BTSC Delorean to Steeler yesteryear begins in a time No Strings Attached starring Natalie Portman and Ashton Kutcher reached the top of the box office and “Grenade” by Bruno Mars was the hottest song on the radio. Meanwhile, the Steelers were looking to return to the top of the football world as they were playing for entrance to their third Super Bowl in six years,

Welcome to January 23, 2011

Flash back to an awesome classic on the Steelers Retro Show and join BTSC’s Tony Defeo and Bryan Anthony Davis as they go back in time and relive the memorable AFC Championship Game between the Steelers and the New York Jets.

