Steelers sign a punter to a Reserve/Future contract

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to add to their offseason roster, this time signing punter Cameron Nizialek to a Reserve/Future contract on Wednesday.

We have signed P Cameron Nizialek to a Reserve/Future contract. @BordasLaw https://t.co/b7xyNm0Vq3 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 26, 2022

Cameron Nizialek spent the beginning of the 2021 season punting for the Atlanta Falcons where in four games he had 18 punts for 817 yards and a 45.4 average. Nizialek also had 15 kickoffs for 946 yards and six touch backs with the Falcons. Placed on the Reserve/Injured list at the beginning of October, Falcons released Nizialek in November once he was healthy enough to resume kicking.

Signing with the Steelers’ practice squad on Christmas day after Pressley Harvin was unavailable due to the death of his father, Nizialek was elevated for the Steelers Week 16 game but was ultimately inactive as Corliss Waitman handled the punting duties. Nizialek was released from the Steelers practice squad following their Week 17 game when three players came off of the Practice Squad/COVID-19 List.

To help understand the contract better, a futures contract is much like any other contract in the NFL for the league minimum, but it does not actually come on to the books until the new league year begins in March. Therefore, futures contracts do not affect the salary cap or the team’s 53-man roster until that time.

