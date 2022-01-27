Pittsburgh Steelers 2021 Exit Interviews: Christian Kuntz and Pressley Harvin III

The Pittsburgh Steelers 2021 NFL season has come to a close. Because the Steelers are among the 31 teams who did not finish fulfilling their ultimate goal, they are in the process of wrapping up their season and moving forward into 2022.

Since the Steelers conduct exit interviews with all their players, we here at BTSC thought we would do the same. By outlining two players each day, we will be able to look at their season in retrospect as well as looking toward the future. Since Coach Tomlin stated he starts his interviews with rookies, first year players, and those heading into free agency, we will do the same. To start, we will pair a potential free agent with a first-year player as we work through this process to eventually cover the entire Steelers roster.

Next up is long snapper Christian Kuntz and punter Pressley Harvin.

Christian Kuntz

Position: Long snapper

Years with the Steelers: 1

Years in the NFL: 1

Contract Status: Newly signed 1-year deal (was set to be an exclusive rights free agent)

Contract Details: $825,000 salary cap hit for 2022. Would cost the Steelers nothing in dead money if released.

Games played in 2021: 17 regular season, 1 postseason

Games started in 2021: None

Snaps (regular season): 148 (special teams)

PFF score: 53.6 (no position ranking)

Notable stats (regular season): Kuntz had two special teams tackles.

Notes: Kuntz did exactly what you want from a long snapper in the NFL this season— he was rarely mentioned because the snaps were never in question, and he wasn’t called for any penalties. Adding in his ability to cover kicks as a former linebacker, there is no question that he should hold the position for the Steelers going forward.

Pressley Harvin III

Position: Punter

Years with the Steelers: 1

Years in the NFL: 1

Contract Status: Signed through 2024

Contract Details: $845,183 salary cap hit for 2022. Would cost the Steelers $60,549 in dead money if released.

Games played in 2021: 15 regular season, 1 postseason

Games started in 2021: None

Snaps (regular season): 134 (special teams)

PFF score: 54.4 (no ranking available)

Notable stats (regular season): Harvin had 70 punts for 2,982 yards with a 42.6 average and a long of 64 yards.

Notes: Harvin had a rough rookie season where consistency was definitely an issue. With the loss of his father and grandmother within a two week period, it’s was tough first year. If there’s any encouragement moving forward, Harvin had an excellent game in the playoffs to build on for next season. But the Steelers will likely continue to keep another punter on the roster in training camp for some competition.

So what do you think? How would you conduct Kuntz’s and Harvin’s exit interview? Please leave your thoughts in the comments below.

