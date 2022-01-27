Ben Roethlisberger officially announces his retirement

All good things must come to an end. After 18 seasons in the NFL, three Super Bowl appearances, and two Super Bowl championships, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has officially announced his retirement from the NFL.

In Roethlisberger’s 18 seasons, he appeared in 249 regular season games with 247 as a starter. With 5,440 completions for 64,088 yards and 418 touchdowns, Roethlisberger finishes his career leading the Pittsburgh Steelers in almost every passing statistic. Roethlisberger leads the Steelers in passing yards, completions, attempts (8,443), passing touchdowns (418), wins (165), and unfortunately passed Terry Bradshaw in interceptions in his last regular season game (211). Additionally, Roethlisberger is now the NFL quarterback to play the most seasons in which all were with the same franchise.

The 11th overall selection of the 2004 NFL draft, Roethlisberger was the last quarterback from the famous draft class still playing in the NFL. Roethlisberger was the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2004 and was selected to six Pro Bowls in 2007, 2011, and 2014–2017. Roethlisberger led the NFL in passing in both 2014 with 4,952 yards and 2018 with 5,129 yards. In his career, Roethlisberger completed touchdowns to 54 different players over his 18 seasons with the majority coming to Antonio Brown (78), Hines Ward (47), and Heath Miller (45).

On behalf of Behind The Steel Curtain and Steelers fans across the world, thank you Ben Roethlisberger for the many years you were part of our cheers for our beloved Pittsburgh Steelers. We send you best wishes in all that you do in your life going forward.