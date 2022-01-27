Steelers add to their linebacker depth by signing John Simon to a Reserve/Future contract

The anatomy of an NFL offseason roster is one which changes regularly. The 90-man offseason roster will have several additions and subtractions to it throughout the offseason based on team needs, player availability as well as potential injuries which can occur. Either way, teams around the league who are already offseason mode have begun signing players to their offseason roster.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are no different, and they continue to add depth at positions of need. The linebacker position just got some depth by way of the team signing linebacker John Simon to a Reserve/Future contract.

We have signed LB John Simon to a Reserve/Future contract. @BordasLaw — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 27, 2022

Simon spent time with the Steelers this season when he was added to the team’s 16-man practice squad prior to the Week 15 game vs. the Tennessee Titans at Heinz Field. For those who don’t know much about Simon, here is a recap:

Drafted in the 4th round of The 2013 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens, Simon is in his ninth season in the NFL. In his career, he has appeared in 99 regular season games and started 52. After one season in Baltimore, Simon spent three years with the Houston Texans before spending a year with the Indianapolis Colts. After three years with the New England Patriots from 2018 through 2020, the last of which he started all 16 games, Simon spent two games with the Tennessee Titans earlier this season. For his career, Simon has 21.0 sacks, 283 tackles, 54 quarterback hits, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles.

Will Simon be a viable option at the linebacker position for the Steelers, or just another offseason roster body? Only time will tell, so be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for what could be a wild offseason.