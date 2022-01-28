Steelers Podcast: What Yinz Talkin’ Bout presents the YINZIE Awards, best and worst moments of the past season

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout is the conversation about the Steelers social media conversation. Hosts Kyle Chrise (@KyleChrise) & Greg Benevent (@GregBenevent) expose the hottest takes and headlines on Steelers twitter and more. This week What Yinz Talkin’ Bout presents the first annual YINZIE Awards, honoring the best and worst social media moments of the year. We’re awarding Best & Worst Take of the Year, Best Fan, Biggest Troll Critic, Most Bizarre Fan Appearance, Best Alumni Moment, Best Off-Field Moment, Most Stagnant Take, Most Undertweeted Story & Many More! Join Kyle and Greg for their black-and-gold breakdown of everything “Stillers” on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and so much more.

