Teammates and NFL players take to Twitter to wish Ben Roethlisberger well in retirement

Check out what both teammates and other NFL players around the league were saying after Ben Roethlisberger’s official retirement Thursday.

By Dave.Schofield
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Thursday marked the end of an era for the Pittsburgh Steelers. In the morning hours veteran, and future Hall of Fame quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger took to his verified Twitter account to make his retirement official.

As you can imagine, after the announcement was made social media was abuzz with fans wishing Roethlisberger well in retirement, and remembering the good times they had while enjoying No. 7 be the quarterback for their favorite team.

But they weren’t alone. Current and former Steelers teammates also took to social media to wish Roethlisberger well, and players around the league also sent their messages Roethlisberger’s way via Twitter.

Below you can see a collection of tweets and videos following Roethlisberger’s video announcement of him hanging up the cleats for good.

(Note: If more messages are put out on social media, we will be sure to collect them here for fans to read/watch. So, be sure to check back so you don’t miss anything related to this story!)

