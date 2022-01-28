Teammates and NFL players take to Twitter to wish Ben Roethlisberger well in retirement

Thursday marked the end of an era for the Pittsburgh Steelers. In the morning hours veteran, and future Hall of Fame quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger took to his verified Twitter account to make his retirement official.

As you can imagine, after the announcement was made social media was abuzz with fans wishing Roethlisberger well in retirement, and remembering the good times they had while enjoying No. 7 be the quarterback for their favorite team.

But they weren’t alone. Current and former Steelers teammates also took to social media to wish Roethlisberger well, and players around the league also sent their messages Roethlisberger’s way via Twitter.

Below you can see a collection of tweets and videos following Roethlisberger’s video announcement of him hanging up the cleats for good.

Love and Appreciate you @_BigBen7! Was a pleasure having You as a teammate these past 5 years! Now Go Enjoy that beautiful family! You deserve it! HOF!!! https://t.co/OAgQNvcWhP — Joe Haden (@joehaden23) January 27, 2022

1st Ballot #HOF ‼️‼️ Playing 7 years with 7 was so surreal! True Champion & Leader! #Respect



7EGEND ‼️ pic.twitter.com/yOltOKb2La — Jordan Dangerfield (@Dangerfield__) January 27, 2022

My guy u went LEGEND out there bro!! I appreciate ya!! @steelers https://t.co/fzkVHJTylY — Mike Wallace (@Wallace17_daKid) January 27, 2022

Respect to an all-time rival https://t.co/AneEhbVb3d — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 27, 2022

A career worthy of a Gold Jacket. #ThankYou7 pic.twitter.com/ujnDOOJYLO — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 27, 2022

My guy 5L https://t.co/2te64Y5Nyk — Diontae Johnson (@Juiceup__3) January 27, 2022

"They got the #1 defense in the world."



"I got you."



The @Steelers won't be the same without Big Ben. pic.twitter.com/WiSfNXeFZ0 — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) January 27, 2022

This the drive for me…@_BigBen7 put this together…appreciate the second Super-Bowl win…enjoy retirement…see you in CANTON… https://t.co/ELpLYIJUIX — . (@Ike_SwagginU) January 27, 2022

Ben defied the TB12 Method in favor of the “Throw Some Ice On It” method his whole career, and ended up an all-time-great with 6 Pro-Bowls and 2 Super Bowls. There’s more than one way to bake a cake! https://t.co/ue36KXTHnk — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 27, 2022

Statement from #Steelers President Art Rooney II on Ben Roethlisberger's retirement: pic.twitter.com/7qJB3eq433 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 27, 2022

Thank you #BenRoethlisberger for being an unbelievable champion, warrior, family man & thank you for rocking the steel city. You will forever be loved in the burgh. To you & your incredible family, much continued love & success. Yinz rock! #BigBen @_BigBen7 @Steelers pic.twitter.com/jMTlRaN6Fu — Bret Michaels (@bretmichaels) January 27, 2022

Definition of a true competitor! Thank you 7 https://t.co/0GO1jzAk1H pic.twitter.com/ldUxhcVZyF — John Leglue (@theJohnLeglue) January 27, 2022

Ben- There are not enough words in a tweet to do you justice. You gave of yourself over and over again for the love of the game, the love of Pittsburgh,and the love of this Steelers team. There will never be another like you and I am looking forward to your future. -Rock — Rocky Bleier (@RockyBleier) January 27, 2022

From competing against you to going to battle with you. It was always a honor to share the field with you. Congrats on a hall of fame career. Enjoy retirement and Thank You 7! pic.twitter.com/AeeAEjYbHF — Arthur Moats (@dabody52) January 27, 2022

Job well done brother, you’ve earned your rest! #classof04 draft mate, locker mate, teammate, and brother, it’s been an absolute honor to block for you and celebrate moments with you! Enjoy the family and next stop is Canton #Classof2027 (on your tab, right?! Lol) https://t.co/w9yhvaa4Lq — Max Starks IV (@maxstarks78) January 27, 2022

Thanks for the memories 7! pic.twitter.com/Lnt7pUfyd5 — Chris Wormley (@Chris_Wormley43) January 27, 2022