NFL Betting Preview: Odds for both Conference Championship games

The 2021 NFL postseason now has 10 games under its belt with only three remaining. After an extremely exciting Divisional Round which saw all four games decided on the last play, the Conference Championship games may be a bit of a letdown regardless of how they play out. With both matchups featuring teams that have already played this January, these two previous matchups from Week 17 and Week 18 also came down to the final play of the game each time. With so little room for error, it really could be either team representing their conference in the Super Bowl on February 13, 2022.

When it comes to the betting lines for the Conference Championship games, the following information is the current consensus spread and over/under as reported by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022 at 3:00 PM

Betting line: Chiefs (-7.0)

Over/under: 54.5

Moneyline: CIN (+280); KAN (-365)

Last Regular Season Meeting: Bengals 34, Chiefs 31 (Week 17, 2021)

Last Postseason Meeting: None

Win streak: 1 game CIN

Last 3 Meetings: CIN 2 - 1 KAN

Last 10 Meetings: CIN 7 - 3 KAN

Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022 at 6:30 PM

Betting line: Rams (-3.5)

Over/under: 45.5

Moneyline: SFO (+155); LAR (-180)

Last Regular Season Meeting: 49ers 27, Rams 24 (OT) (Week 18, 2021)

Last Postseason Meeting: 49ers 30, Rams 3 (NFC Championship, 1989)

Win streak: 6 games SFO

Last 3 Meetings: SFO 3 - 0 LAR

Last 10 Meetings: SFO 7 - 3 LAR

