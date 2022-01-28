 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Art Rooney II: Kevin Colbert will be stepping down as General Manager after 2022 NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers will start their search for their next General Manager immediately.

NFL: Detroit Lions at Pittsburgh Steelers Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a lot of turnover at several spots heading into the 2022 season. Whether you are talking about replacing Keith Butler as defensive coordinator after his retirement, replacing Ben Roethlisberger after his retirement and even several players who are likely to leave via free agency come March.

Well, you can add another area where the Steelers will be likely to replace a mainstay, and that is at General Managers (GM). While talking to reporters, as he always does after the season ends, Steelers team president Art Rooney II said Kevin Colbert will be stepping down at GM following the 2022 NFL Draft.

This per Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette:

It is important to note how Dulac reports Colbert is interested in remaining on in a reduced capacity this upcoming season, something the team would be wise to consider as the team transitions to a new era of the organization with Colbert on the way out.

The team now turns their attention to trying to find the next GM, and Rooney said they have already started interviews in-house.

This per Brooke Pryor of ESPN:

Of course those two individuals who have already received interviews are Omar Khan, who was interviewed for the Chicago Bears GM opening this offseason, and Brandon Hunt, who was interviewed for the Las Vegas Raiders GM opening just this week.

The Steelers are now planning on conducting interviews with other individuals who might be a good fit for the organization as they prepare for life without Ben Roethlisberger at the helm.

Some fans might speculate the team would consider changing their overall front office structure since Colbert wears multiple hats for the Steelers, but according to Rooney that isn’t the plan as of now.

There will be a lot more to this story, so be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they press on throughout a very unknown offseason.

