Friday Night Steelers Six Pack of questions and open thread: Conference Championship Edition

It's Friday again, so it's time for the six pack of questions.

This week, I, Dave, will be tasked with the questions up for discussion.

Procedural Note: Since the title feature has gone away, please feel free to leave your usual title as the first line of your response and even bold it if you can for the ease of others.

Here goes:

1. Ben Roethlisberger officially announced his retirement with a video on Thursday. Do you like the video announcement or would you have preferred the old-school press conference?

2. With Big Ben being the starter for 18 seasons, there are many Steelers fans who know no other quarterback for the team. Who was the Steelers quarterback when you first remember watching games (for life-long fans) or when you first became a fan of the Steelers? (Mine was Mark Malone as the first I can remember.)

3. What about Ben Roethlisberger will you remember most? I could be a specific play/moment or trait/style.

4. On Friday afternoon Art Rooney II spoke to the Pittsburgh media and confirmed that general manager Kevin Colbert will be stepping down following the 2022 NFL draft when his contract is up. Although the Steelers are conducting interviews now, Rooney said the new GM will not be hired until after the draft. Do you think the Steelers will have their choice ready to go and help with the things to ease into the position, or do you think they specifically want to leave it with Colbert to finish out the draft process which began in August and the new GM won’t be involved until May?

5. In regards to GM interviews, Art Rooney II said they have already interviewed internal candidates Ohmar Kahn and Brandon Hunt but will also have external interviews. Do you think the choice will be Kahn, Hunt, or someone from the outside?

6. Who do you like in the Conference Championship games this Sunday?

CIN at KC

SF at LAR

Stay safe out there!

And it wouldn’t be a Friday night unless we said...

HERE WE GO STEELERS!

