Steelers Podcast: All the latest of the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts

The Pittsburgh Steelers seasons come and go with no real offseason, at least not for those die hard fans. For those fans, the preseason bleeds into the regular season, the regular season into the offseason, free agency and the NFL Draft. It is a vicious, never-ending cycle.

Nonetheless, we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the website, but have decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest three podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

Nonetheless, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show:

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout: The 2021/2022 YINZIE Awards

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout is the conversation about the Steelers social media conversation. Hosts Kyle Chrise (@KyleChrise) & Greg Benevent (@GregBenevent) expose the hottest takes and headlines on Steelers twitter and more. This week What Yinz Talkin’ Bout presents the first annual YINZIE Awards, honoring the best and worst social media moments of the year. We’re awarding Best & Worst Take of the Year, Best Fan, Biggest Troll Critic, Most Bizarre Fan Appearance, Best Alumni Moment, Best Off-Field Moment, Most Stagnant Take, Most Undertweeted Story & Many More! Join Kyle and Greg for their black-and-gold breakdown of everything “Stillers” on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and so much more.

Here We Go, The Steelers Show: Wrapping up and wrapping our heads around the end of the 2021 season

As Steeler Nation sifts through the rubble of the early exit from the playoffs, the Men of Steel will be embarking on one of the most exciting off-season sessions in years for the black and gold. What went wrong in 2021 and what can get better in 2022? Join Bryan Anthony Davis and Kevin Smith for Here We Go. The BTSC duo break down the Steelers like no one else does.

Steelers Friday Night Six Pack with Tony: NFL’s Championship weekend arrives, and Big Ben says goodbye

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger officially announced his retirement on Thursday. Also, Art Rooney II held his annual end-of-season talk with the media on Friday. And let’s not forget Championship Weekend. All that and more on the latest episode of Steelers Friday Night Six Pack! Join Tony Defeo on those those subjects, engaging in Pittsburgh pro football talk and much, much more.

