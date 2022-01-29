NFL fans have spoken regarding who they want playing in the Super Bowl

This weekend is a bittersweet weekend for many football fans. No longer are there games on Saturdays and Sundays. No longer are there Monday night and Thursday night games. Championship weekend is exciting, but it also signals the official beginning of the end.

After Championship weekend there is the dud event also called the Pro Bowl, and then the crescendo of the NFL season and the Super Bowl. With the big game on the horizon, many are wondering which team will represent their respective conferences in the Super Bowl.

Well, here at SB Nation the DraftKings Reacts polls tell us exactly what those fans want to see in the upcoming Super Bowl.

According to the poll results, here is the breakdown of who fans want to see in the big game:

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Rams: 40%

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Rams: 26%

Cincinnati Bengals vs. San Francisco 49ers: 23%

Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers: 11%

When you are talking about the Chiefs and Rams, most will think about the 2018 matchup between these two teams which had over 100 points scored, with the Rams winning the game 54-51.

Many fans absolutely loved the back-and-forth affair between these two offensive juggernauts, but there were also those who would have liked to see at least some semblance of defense in the game of football.

The Pittsburgh Steelers season is over, but what matchup would you like to see in the Super Bowl in a few weeks? If you are wondering what the odds are for the upcoming AFC and NFC Championship games, see below:

Otherwise, be sure to let us know what Super Bowl matchup you would like to see, if you had your choice. Would you want the Steelers’ AFC North rival Bengals represent the AFC? Or would you rather see Patrick Mahomes in the big game...again? Let us know in the comment section below, and be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the black-and-gold this offseason.