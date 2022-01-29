NFL Odds and Predictions: Picking the Conference Championship games against the spread

The 2021 NFL regular season is over and 10 of the 13 playoff games are in the books. Unfortunately, our beloved Steelers are once again sitting at home for the Conference Championship games. But for the final four teams, they are only one win away from reaching the Super Bowl.

For the 2021 NFL season, our “Spectacular 7” of BTSC staff will be picking every game against the spread and the over/under point totals all the way through the Super Bowl. Please remember we are not experts on betting or any kind of sports gamblers, and if you need to be reminded of this simple look at our records. We are just a group of Steelers’ fans saying who we think will come through each week.

We are using the same program as last year called Tallysight It allows us to show picks in a much more “friendly to the eye” manner. To understand how it works, the default tab is for our picks against the spread. To see the over/under picks, click the “O/U” tab in the upper left. Also, make sure you scroll on the graphic to see all the picks.

Last week, Jeff and Shannon both went 3-1 picking against the spread while I was at the bottom at 1-3. Bryan held his three-game lead ahead of Mark in the overall rankings in picking against the spread with a record of 149-132.

In the over/under, five of us tied at 2-2 with the other two coming in at 1-3. Jeff still holds the lead in the overall over/under for the season at 155-127 over me by two games.

So here are the picks for the games for the Conference Championship games. Please feel free to list your choices in the comment section below and play along!

For a full list of odds and betting lines across the league, please visit DraftKings Sportsbook.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.